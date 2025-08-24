Boralesgamuwa shooting leaves one dead, another injured
Boralesgamuwa Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place this morning (August 24) at Malani Bulathsinhala Mawatha in the Boralesgamuwa police division.
According to police, a man who was walking along the road was shot by an individual who arrived in a three-wheeler and fled the scene immediately after the attack. The injured man was rushed to Kalubowila Hospital, where he later died.
The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of Temple Road, Mount Lavinia. Police said he had been returning home after attending a musical show when the incident occurred.
Another individual who was walking with the victim was also injured in the shooting and is currently receiving in-patient treatment at Kalubowila Hospital.
The motive behind the shooting and details of the firearm used have not yet been established. Boralesgamuwa Police are conducting further investigations to identify and arrest the suspects.
