Sri Lanka opposition warns of democracy under threat after Wickremesinghe’s arrest

Posted by Editor on August 24, 2025 - 12:16 pm

Representatives of several opposition political parties in Sri Lanka held a special press conference in Colombo today (August 24) regarding the arrest of former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently in remand custody.

Speaking at the event, former President Maithripala Sirisena said the burial of Sri Lanka’s democracy has begun with the arrest of Wickremesinghe. He added that all parties will fight to secure Wickremesinghe’s release from prison.

Meanwhile, former President Chandrika Kumaratunga issued a statement on the matter, which was read out by former Member of Parliament Thalatha Athukorala.

The statement highlighted serious concerns about the arrest, noting that it took place when the investigation was almost complete. It emphasized that such actions raise grave questions about the strength of democratic institutions in the country.

“What we are witnessing is a calculated onslaught on the very essence of our democratic values. The consequences of this go far beyond the fate of an individual or any political grouping, and involve peril for the rights of our society as a whole,” the statement said.

Chandrika Kumaratunga further stated that she wholeheartedly joins in expressing her unreserved opposition to these initiatives, stressing that all political leaders are duty-bound to resist them.

