Sri Lanka postal trade union strike ends after agreement with Minister

Posted by Editor on August 24, 2025 - 5:31 pm

The postal trade union strike in Sri Lanka has been officially called off with effect from today (August 24), according to Chinthaka Bandara, co-convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front.

The continuous strike, which had been in effect since August 17, 2025 ended following an agreement reached during a special discussion held today with the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Speaking to the media, Chinthaka Bandara said that out of the 19 key demands put forward by the trade unions, the Minister has instructed the Postmaster General to provide solutions for 17 within a month.

He further stated that the Minister had not agreed to make changes on the remaining two demands, which concern fingerprinting and overtime allowances, but assured that discussions will continue in the future on possible measures under the existing law.

The strike, which lasted seven days, was launched by several trade unions including the Postal and Telecommunication Officers’ Association and the United Postal Trade Union Front, based on 19 demands.

During the strike, postal services at post offices across the country were disrupted, causing severe inconvenience to the public who came to obtain services.