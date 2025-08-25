GMOA suspends island-wide strike following assurances from Health Minister

Posted by Editor on August 25, 2025 - 8:30 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has suspended the island-wide strike that was scheduled to take place today (August 25).

The decision was made after a discussion held last night (August 24) at the Ministry of Health between the Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, and the Executive Committee of the GMOA.

During the meeting, the Minister and the Secretary to the Ministry of Health provided written assurances to resolve the issues raised by the GMOA regarding irregularities in the transfer process. They also agreed to implement the resolutions as consented.

Following these assurances, the GMOA’s Executive Committee decided to suspend the trade union action, which was set to begin at 8:00 AM today.

The GMOA said the strike action had been planned to press several demands but was suspended after receiving the written commitment from the Ministry of Health.