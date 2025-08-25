DIG Uditha Liyanage arrested in treasure-hunting probe

Colombo Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Uditha Liyanage was taken into custody today (August 25) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an investigation into a treasure-hunting incident.

Earlier, the DIG’s wife and eight others had been arrested by the Anuradhapura Police over their involvement in the treasure-hunting activity.

It was revealed that the DIG had exerted pressure on senior officers of the Anuradhapura Police in an attempt to secure his wife’s release.

The investigation into the matter was assigned by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the DIG was aware of the illegal act carried out by his wife and the group.

It was also revealed that he had been staying in Anuradhapura at the time of the incident.

The CID stated that the DIG was arrested based on scientific evidence confirmed through telephone analysis and CCTV footage.