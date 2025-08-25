Supreme Court begins hearing petitions against bill to revoke former Presidents’ privileges

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (August 25) began hearing several petitions challenging the constitutionality of a government bill that seeks to revoke the privileges granted to former presidents.

The petitioners argue that if the bill is to be enacted, it requires not only a two-thirds majority in Parliament but also approval through a public referendum.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justice Achala Wengappuli, and Justice Sampath Abeykoon is hearing the case.

Lawyers representing the petitioners have already commenced presenting their arguments. Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne appeared on behalf of the government.

A total of six petitions have been filed against the bill. Among the petitioners are Renuka Perera, Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP); Mahinda Pathirana, a lecturer at Sabaragamuwa University; Attorney Manoj Gamage, media spokesperson for former President Mahinda Rajapaksa; and former Chief of Staff of the Navy S.M. Wijewickrama.