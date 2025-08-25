Sri Lanka to launch major development drive in September 2025

Posted by Editor on August 25, 2025 - 1:57 pm

Minister Bimal Ratnayake says that the large-scale development projects implemented by the Sri Lankan government will commence in September 2025.

The Minister stated that the first phase of these projects will begin in Jaffna, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

He further noted that on September 2, 2025, development activities of the new “Coconut Triangle” in the Northern Province will also commence, centered around the Mullaitivu area in the Vanni region.

Expressing further views, Minister Bimal Ratnayake said:

“Starting from September 1, the government will launch large-scale development projects, especially for the people, as part of this year’s program. These include establishing an international sports complex in the Mandaitivu area of Jaffna and addressing a major issue faced by the people of Jaffna regarding passport services at the Jaffna District Secretariat, by introducing an online system for this service, along with many other development initiatives.”