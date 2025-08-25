Diana Gamage appears in court and is released on bail

Posted by Editor on August 25, 2025 - 3:39 pm

Former State Minister Diana Gamage was released on a surety bail of Rs. 10 million after being presented to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (August 25).

The court had earlier issued warrants for her arrest after she failed to appear at the previous hearing.

Gamage appeared in court today through her lawyers. Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered her release on the condition of the Rs. 10 million surety bail.

Seven cases have been filed against Gamage, including charges of staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa.