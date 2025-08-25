New IGP Weerasooriya meets Defence Secretary to boost security
The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, paid a courtesy call to the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), today (August 25) at the Ministry of Defence.
Weerasooriya, who assumed duties as the 37th IGP of Sri Lanka, was warmly received by the Defence Secretary. During the cordial meeting, both officials discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on national security and inter-agency coordination in maintaining law and order.
The Defence Secretary congratulated the new IGP on his appointment and expressed confidence in strengthening the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Police.
This meeting underscored the importance of continued cooperation between security institutions to address emerging challenges and uphold public safety across the country.
