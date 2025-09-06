Shasheendra Rajapaksa admitted to Prison Hospital

Posted by Editor on September 6, 2025 - 11:23 am

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody, has been admitted to the Prison Hospital.

Prison Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe said that he was admitted yesterday (September 5) afternoon on medical advice due to health conditions including high blood pressure.

Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6, 2025, by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at his residence in Nugegoda. He was taken into custody in connection with an incident where he unlawfully obtained 8.85 million rupees in compensation for a building that had been illegally constructed on land belonging to the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority in the Sevanagala–Kiriibban Wewa area.

The building, along with other properties, was set on fire during public unrest that erupted following the former government’s crackdown on the “Aragalaya” protest on May 9, 2022.

According to the Bribery Commission, the compensation payment for the damaged building was initially rejected as the property legally belonged to the Mahaweli Authority. However, it is alleged that Shasheendra Rajapaksa exerted undue influence on government officials responsible for the damage assessment process to unlawfully secure the payment.

He is accused of committing and conspiring to commit the offence of corruption, as well as the unlawful and fraudulent use of government property belonging to the Mahaweli Authority.

Rajapaksa was placed in remand custody under the Anti-Corruption Act, and his case was taken up again on August 29, 2025. At that hearing, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama ordered that he be further remanded until September 12, 2025, while also rejecting a bail application filed on his behalf.

