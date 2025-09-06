Sampath Manamperi suspended from SLPP

Former Pradeshiya Sabha member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sampath Manamperi, has been suspended from party membership, General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam announced.

Issuing a statement, the General Secretary said that a charge had been filed against Manamperi regarding the possession of raw materials used in the production of narcotics.

He further stated that the party would never adopt a lenient policy towards individuals facing such accusations, and therefore Manamperi’s membership was suspended with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, a stock of chemicals amounting to about 50,000 kilograms, said to be used in the production of crystal meth (ICE), was discovered hidden in a house in the Middeniya, Thalawa area yesterday (September 5) by the Colombo North Crimes Division.

In connection with this incident, Piyal Manamperi, also a former Pradeshiya Sabha member of the SLPP, has been taken into custody.

Piyal Manamperi is the brother of Sampath Manamperi, whose party membership was suspended.