Sampath Manamperi suspended from SLPP
Former Pradeshiya Sabha member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sampath Manamperi, has been suspended from party membership, General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam announced.
Issuing a statement, the General Secretary said that a charge had been filed against Manamperi regarding the possession of raw materials used in the production of narcotics.
He further stated that the party would never adopt a lenient policy towards individuals facing such accusations, and therefore Manamperi’s membership was suspended with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, a stock of chemicals amounting to about 50,000 kilograms, said to be used in the production of crystal meth (ICE), was discovered hidden in a house in the Middeniya, Thalawa area yesterday (September 5) by the Colombo North Crimes Division.
In connection with this incident, Piyal Manamperi, also a former Pradeshiya Sabha member of the SLPP, has been taken into custody.
Piyal Manamperi is the brother of Sampath Manamperi, whose party membership was suspended.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sampath Manamperi suspended from SLPP September 6, 2025
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa admitted to Prison Hospital September 6, 2025
- 50,000kg of chemicals linked to ICE production found in Middeniya September 6, 2025
- Two shooting incidents in Colombo: One dead, one injured September 6, 2025
- Sri Lanka President urges unity and equality in Milad-un-Nabi message September 5, 2025