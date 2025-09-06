50,000kg of chemicals linked to ICE production found in Middeniya

A massive stock of chemicals, suspected to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), was discovered in the Middeniya area yesterday (September 5).

Police said the stock, weighing 50,000 kilograms, will be examined today (September 6) by the Government Analyst. The chemicals are also scheduled to be handed over to the Middeniya Police for further investigations.

Both the Government Analyst’s Department and the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board will carry out detailed examinations.

The Colombo North Crimes Division revealed that the chemicals were unearthed yesterday (September 5) from a pit on land belonging to Sampath Manamperi in Middeniya.

The discovery was made following information provided during the interrogation of an organized criminal known as “Backhoe Saman,” who is currently in custody.

Police said that officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) and Middeniya Police have been deployed to secure the site where the chemicals were found.

According to investigators, Sampath Manamperi, a former Pradeshiya Sabha member, has long maintained close ties with Backhoe Saman. Since the return of the criminal group including Backhoe Saman to the country, Manamperi has reportedly left the area.

Manamperi had previously contested the local government election for the Talawa division of the Angunakolapelessa Pradeshiya Sabha representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), but was defeated.

Police confirmed that investigations are underway to arrest him. Statements have already been recorded from his wife, his brother, and two other relatives.