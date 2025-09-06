Two shooting incidents in Colombo: One dead, one injured

Posted by Editor on September 6, 2025 - 9:42 am

Two shooting incidents have been reported from the Grandpass and Panchikawatte areas on September 5 and 6, claiming one life and leaving another person injured.

On the night of September 5, 2025, the Grandpass Police launched an investigation after receiving information that two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle had shot a man near the Mahawatta Orlosu canal in the Grandpass Police Division before fleeing the scene.

The injured man, who was admitted to the National Hospital for treatment, later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a 26-year-old resident of the Kelaniya area.

Police said the reason for the shooting has not yet been established and suspect that a revolver-type firearm was used. Further investigations are being carried out by the Grandpass Police to arrest the suspects.

In a separate incident, on the morning of September 6, 2025, the Maradana Police began investigations after two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle shot a man in the Panchikawatte area of the Maradana Police Division and fled.

The injured man was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

The victim is a 44-year-old resident of Panchikawatte.

Police said the motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, and further investigations are underway by the Maradana Police to apprehend the suspects.