Sri Lanka President urges unity and equality in Milad-un-Nabi message

Posted by Editor on September 5, 2025 - 10:26 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Milad-un-Nabi message, emphasized the enduring values of equality, peace, and compassion taught by Prophet Muhammad.

He called on all Sri Lankans to embrace these principles to build a just and virtuous society.

The full message reads as follows:

Today is the day we honour the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, a momentous occasion that is respectfully celebrated by Muslim brethren around the world as Milad-un-Nabi.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad, the last Prophet of Islam, was a religious leader who dedicated his life to creating a moral society and accomplished a significant mission in that regard. He was also the pioneer in establishing a just and ethical system.

In conveying the message of Islam to the society of his era, Prophet Muhammad faced numerous challenges. However, his greatest strengths were his patience and forbearance. Rather than accepting a fractured and divided Arab society, he devoted twenty-three years of his life through his teachings, actions, sacrifices and exemplary lifestyle to foster a community inspired by the core principles of Islam: one that embraced the principles of brotherhood, peace and compassion.

The doctrine of his teachings was the profound principle of equality that no person is superior or inferior to another on the basis of race, caste, or colour. His commitment to abolishing social divides and instilling equality in the hearts of humanity stands as a timeless guide as we work today to create a lawful, ethical and virtuous society amidst contemporary social challenges.

As we strive to elevate our nation to a greater level through a new paradigm based on compassion and love, I invite all of you who are part of this journey with us to enhance this year’s celebration of Milad-un-Nabi by adhering to the principles espoused by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

May all Sri Lankan Muslims and the Muslim brethren around the world be blessed with a meaningful Milad-un-Nabi!

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

05th September, 2025