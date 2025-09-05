15 killed, several injured in Ella–Wellawaya bus accident

Posted by Editor on September 5, 2025 - 6:00 am

The death toll from the tragic road accident that occurred at around 9:00 PM yesterday (September 4) on the Ella–Wellawaya road, within the Ella Police Division, between the 23rd and 24th kilometre posts, has risen to 15.

A bus traveling towards Wellawaya collided with an oncoming jeep and then struck a roadside iron barrier before plunging about 1,000 feet down a precipice.

The bus was carrying 30 passengers along with the driver at the time. Police confirmed that 15 people, including six men and nine women, were killed in the accident. The driver of the bus was among the deceased.

Eighteen others were injured, including six men, five women, three boys, and two girls. They were admitted to the Badulla Hospital for treatment. Two people who assisted in rescuing passengers from the wreckage were also injured and admitted to the same hospital.

Investigations revealed that the passengers were residents of the Tangalle area and had been returning from a leisure trip when the tragedy struck.

UPDATE – 09:40 AM:

Fifteen people, including the Tangalle Urban Council Secretary, twelve council employees, two children, and the bus driver, were reported dead following a tragic bus accident on the Ella–Wellawaya main road last night, Deputy Minister of Local Government Ruwan Senarath confirmed.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group had been returning from a trip to the Ella area at the time of the accident, police said.