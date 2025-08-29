Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until September 12, 2025
Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025
Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is in remand custody over a bribery allegation, has been further remanded until September 12, 2025, by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.
The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama, after rejecting the bail application submitted on behalf of Shasheendra Rajapaksa.
Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6, 2025, by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at his residence in Nugegoda.
