Ranil Wickremesinghe discharged from National Hospital

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 3:15 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital, was discharged this afternoon (August 29).

This was after he was transferred to a normal ward this morning (August 29).

The United National Party (UNP) Media Unit stated that although he has been discharged from the hospital, the former President is expected to continue resting at his residence, in accordance with medical advice.

The statement further noted that during his stay at home, Mr. Wickremesinghe’s health condition will be closely monitored by the family doctors.