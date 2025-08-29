Aug 29 2025 August 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 NoComment

Nimal Lanza arrested

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 12:32 pm

Nimal Lanza

Former State Minister Nimal Lanza has been arrested by the Kochchikade Police after surrendering to them.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (August 29).

