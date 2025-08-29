Nimal Lanza arrested
Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 12:32 pm
Former State Minister Nimal Lanza has been arrested by the Kochchikade Police after surrendering to them.
He is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (August 29).
