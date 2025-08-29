Athuraliye Rathana thera appears in court
Former Member of Parliament Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero appeared before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court in Nugegoda this morning (August 29).
A warrant for his arrest had been issued on August 18, 2025, by the same court, following a request made by the police.
The case relates to investigations into the alleged abduction and detention of the General Secretary of the ‘Ape Jana Bala’ party, Venerable Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero, reportedly in an attempt to secure the party’s national list seat during the 2020 general election.
UPDATE – 01:04 PM:
Former Member of Parliament Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero was remanded until September 12, 2025, by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (August 29).
