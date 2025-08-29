Rajitha Senaratne remanded over corruption case

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 10:55 am

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne was ordered to be remanded today (August 29) by Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne in connection with a corruption case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Senaratne, against whom an arrest warrant had already been issued, appeared before the Colombo High Court this morning.

The Court was informed that the Colombo Magistrate’s Court had earlier issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear before it. Considering this, Judge Lanka Jayaratne ordered that Senaratne be handed over to prison officials, kept in remand custody, and produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court later today.

According to CIABOC, Senaratne has been named as a suspect in a case involving an alleged financial loss of Rs. 26.2 million to the government. The loss is said to have occurred after a sand excavation project at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour was awarded to a Korean company in an irregular manner.

Authorities stated that Senaratne had been evading both court proceedings and arrest until his appearance today.

The Colombo High Court has now fixed a further date for the hearing of the case.

UPDATE – 12:42 PM:

Following the High Court’s order earlier today, Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne was remanded until September 9, 2025, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

Senaratne, who was brought to court by prison authorities, had earlier been produced before the Colombo High Court in connection with another case.

The High Court Judge subsequently directed that he be placed in remand custody and produced before the Magistrate’s Court, which then set the date for his continued remand.