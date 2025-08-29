Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne appears before court

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 10:07 am

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued, arrived at the Colombo High Court this morning (August 29).



A case filed against him by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) is scheduled to be heard today (August 29) before Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne.

In addition, another case filed by the CIABOC against Rajitha Senaratne is also scheduled to be taken up today before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 10:38 AM:

Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne today (29) ordered former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who appeared before the Colombo High Court in connection with another case filed by the Bribery Commission, to be remanded and produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The High Court Judge further directed that Senaratne be held in remand custody until he is presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.