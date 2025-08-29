Sri Lanka to expand fingerprint attendance to all state institutions
Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 10:02 am
The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has announced that steps are being taken to install fingerprint machines in every state institution in Sri Lanka.
Minister Dr. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna stated that fingerprint machines have already been installed in several state institutions, including Divisional Secretariat offices.
He further said that the main purpose of this measure is to regulate employee attendance and departure, while also aiming to reduce irregularities related to reporting for duty.
