Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe awarded “A” grade in Global Finance 2025 Central Banker Report Card

Posted by Editor on August 29, 2025 - 8:31 am

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, has received a prestigious “A” grade in Global Finance’s 2025 Central Banker Report Card.

This recognition places Dr. Weerasinghe among the world’s top central bank governors, highlighting his strong leadership and strategic decisions in guiding Sri Lanka’s economy through challenging times.

The Central Banker Report Card, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, evaluates the performance of central bank governors from nearly 100 key countries, territories, and districts, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Governors are graded on a scale from “A+” to “F” based on their success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth, currency stability, interest rate management, and political independence. An “A” grade represents excellent performance, while an “F” indicates failure.

The full list of grades for 2025 will be published in Global Finance’s October print and digital editions and will also be available online at GFMag.com.