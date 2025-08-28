Rajitha Senaratne to appear in court tomorrow

Posted by Editor on August 28, 2025 - 2:05 pm

The Colombo High Court has issued notice to consider the revision petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who sought an order to suspend the arrest warrant issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Senaratne’s legal team also requested a temporary interim injunction to halt the execution of the warrant. However, the High Court did not grant that request and instead decided to issue notice only to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which is named as the respondent in the case.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, representing Senaratne, informed the court that the former minister will appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (August 29), in line with the notice summoning him.

The High Court has scheduled the petition for further consideration on September 10, 2025.