Rajitha Senaratne to appear in court tomorrow
The Colombo High Court has issued notice to consider the revision petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who sought an order to suspend the arrest warrant issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.
Senaratne’s legal team also requested a temporary interim injunction to halt the execution of the warrant. However, the High Court did not grant that request and instead decided to issue notice only to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which is named as the respondent in the case.
President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, representing Senaratne, informed the court that the former minister will appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (August 29), in line with the notice summoning him.
The High Court has scheduled the petition for further consideration on September 10, 2025.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Rajitha Senaratne to appear in court tomorrow August 28, 2025
- SLTB trade unions launch strike, but buses continue to run August 28, 2025
- Former Municipal Council member arrested for attacking Police officer during protest August 28, 2025
- Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda among six Sri Lankan underworld figures arrested in Indonesia August 28, 2025
- Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail in Galle Face attack case August 27, 2025