SLTB trade unions launch strike, but buses continue to run

Posted by Editor on August 28, 2025 - 10:12 am

Several trade unions of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) launched a strike from midnight yesterday (August 27) with four demands, including opposition to the new unified timetable with private buses.

Chairman of the SLTB ‘Samagi Sewaka Sangamaya’, Niroshan Sampath Premaratne, said the strike was mainly against the decision to operate buses according to a common timetable with private buses. He also mentioned there were other demands.

Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne, admitted there were many issues with the newly introduced timetable.

However, the Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), P. A. Chandrapala, said the timetable was prepared after considering the views of all parties.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena, described the strike as unfair, pointing out that most of the unions’ demands had already been met.

Despite the strike announcement, reports confirmed that buses leaving from the Colombo Central Bus Stand began operating as usual from midnight.

An SLTB driver also said that buses were deployed today (August 28) without any difficulties.