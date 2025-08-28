Former Municipal Council member arrested for attacking Police officer during protest

Posted by Editor on August 28, 2025 - 9:11 am

A 52-year-old former municipal council member from Nagoda, Kalutara, has been arrested in connection with an attack on a police officer during a protest near the Fort Magistrate’s Court on August 26, 2025.

Police said the officer, who was on duty during the protest, was injured after being struck with a bottle, and the duties of several officers were also obstructed.

The suspect was taken into custody in Kalutara on August 27, 2025 by a team from the Colombo Crimes Division and brought to the Kompannavidiya Police Station.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (August 28).

Investigations are continuing under the Kompannavidiya Police.