Kehelbaddara Padme and Commando Salinda among six Sri Lankan underworld figures arrested in Indonesia

Posted by Editor on August 28, 2025 - 7:38 am

Six Sri Lankan underworld figures have been arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, Police Spokesman ASP F. U. Wootler announced.

He said the arrests were made during a joint operation carried out by a special team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) together with Jakarta Police and INTERPOL.

The suspects taken into custody include well-known underworld figures ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, ‘Commando Salinda’, ‘Panadura Nilanga’, ‘Backhoe Saman’, and ‘Thembili Lahiru’. In addition, the wife of Backhoe Saman was also arrested along with their three-year-old child.

Kehelbaddara Padme, also known as Mandinu Padmasiri, and Commando Salinda are alleged to have orchestrated the assassination of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

Ganemulla Sanjeewa, a notorious underworld figure, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at Court No. 05 of the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex.

UPDATE – 11:55 AM:

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala announced today that steps will be taken in the coming days to bring back organized criminals, including Kehelbaddara Padme, who were arrested in Indonesia.

The Minister made this statement during a special press conference held at the Government Information Department this morning (August 28).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, who also attended the briefing, assured that there is no interference in the enforcement of the law in the country.

Minister Wijepala further revealed that the government has decided to establish a special court to speed up legal proceedings against organized criminals.