Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail in Galle Face attack case

Posted by Editor on August 27, 2025 - 12:51 pm

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was arrested over the attack on peaceful protesters at Galle Face on May 9, 2022, has been released on bail.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura today (August 27) granted Tennakoon bail with two sureties of Rs. 1 million each. A travel ban was also imposed on him.

Tennakoon was produced before the court via Zoom while being held at Dumbara Prison. The Magistrate further clarified that Tennakoon is listed as the 37th suspect in the case, not the 33rd. The 33rd suspect is identified as Liyanad Mendis.

Tennakoon was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 20 at his residence in Hokandara. He was taken into custody for allegedly failing to issue proper instructions to prevent the May 9, 2022 attack on the Galle Face protest site.

The following day, on August 21, 2025 the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered him to be remanded until today (August 27), before granting him bail today.