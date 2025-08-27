Sri Lanka raises taxes on imported potatoes and onions to support local farmers

August 27, 2025

The government of Sri Lanka has increased the special commodity levy on imported potatoes and big onions with effect from August 26, 2025.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the levy on a kilogram of imported potatoes has been raised from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80. Meanwhile, the levy on a kilogram of imported big onions has been increased by Rs. 40, moving from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50.

The decision was announced through a gazette notification issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The revised tax rates will remain in place for three months, beginning August 26.

The Finance Ministry stated that the move is aimed at protecting local farmers.

Potato and onion growers have recently complained that they were not receiving fair prices for their produce due to the impact of cheaper imports.