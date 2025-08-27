Sri Lanka Police launch major crackdown, 641 suspects held
Posted by Editor on August 27, 2025 - 10:43 am
Sri Lanka Police have launched large-scale islandwide operations to prevent crime and drug-related activities on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya.
The operations are being carried out through special raids at divisional level, covering all police stations across the country. These efforts aim to apprehend suspects connected to crimes and ensure law and order nationwide.
According to the police report issued on August 26, 2025, the following results were recorded:
- Individuals checked: 25,873
- Persons directly identified in relation to crimes: 35
- Suspects taken into custody: 641
- Individuals arrested with outstanding warrants: 250
- Individuals arrested with open warrants: 166
- Drunk drivers arrested: 60
- Reckless driving cases: 22
- Other traffic violations: 3,733
Police stated that these operations will continue in the coming days to strengthen public security and reduce criminal activities across Sri Lanka.
