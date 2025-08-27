Sri Lanka Police launch major crackdown, 641 suspects held

Sri Lanka Police have launched large-scale islandwide operations to prevent crime and drug-related activities on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The operations are being carried out through special raids at divisional level, covering all police stations across the country. These efforts aim to apprehend suspects connected to crimes and ensure law and order nationwide.

According to the police report issued on August 26, 2025, the following results were recorded:

Individuals checked: 25,873

Persons directly identified in relation to crimes: 35

Suspects taken into custody: 641

Individuals arrested with outstanding warrants: 250

Individuals arrested with open warrants: 166

Drunk drivers arrested: 60

Reckless driving cases: 22

Other traffic violations: 3,733

Police stated that these operations will continue in the coming days to strengthen public security and reduce criminal activities across Sri Lanka.