Three dead, 13 injured in Kuliyapitiya road accident

Posted by Editor on August 27, 2025 - 9:08 am

An accident in the Pallewela area of the Kuliyapitiya Police Division claimed the lives of three people, including two schoolgirls, this morning (August 27).

Police said the accident happened when a school van traveling from Madampe towards Kuliyapitiya collided head-on with a tipper truck coming from the opposite direction.

Thirteen other students who were in the van at the time suffered injuries and were taken to the Kuliyapitiya and Kurunegala hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested. Kuliyapitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

(This article was updated at 1:33 PM to include details from the Police)