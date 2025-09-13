Sri Lanka, U.S. conclude largest multilateral exercise of 2025

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, together with the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and the Ministry of Defence, marked the conclusion of Exercise Pacific Angel 2025 at a closing ceremony in Katunayake this evening (September 13).

Exercise Pacific Angel 2025 commenced on Monday (September 8) and concluded successfully yesterday (September 12).

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha graced the closing ceremony, joined by U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung and Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe.

Pacific Angel 2025 brought together Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen disaster response and humanitarian cooperation. The exercise united participants from across the region, including U.S. Pacific Forces, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Maldivian National Defence Force, and the Bangladesh Air Force, along with the Sri Lanka Navy and Army.

The program featured eight Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) covering aircraft maintenance, search and rescue, jungle survival, aeromedical patient movement, mass casualty response, and airlift operations. Training held at SLAF Katunayake, China Bay, and Ampara provided participants with hands-on skills to enhance regional readiness and coordination.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha extended his deepest gratitude on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka to all participating nations in Exercise Pacific Angel 2025. He emphasized the vital contribution of regional air forces in enhancing humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities. The exercise strengthened interoperability and knowledge-sharing among Indo-Pacific partners while reflecting the longstanding cooperative relationship between the United States and Sri Lanka. Such engagements provide an important platform to build resilience, strengthen mutual trust, and contribute to peace and stability in the region.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka H.E. Julie Chung, highlighting the significance of the exercise, said:

“Pacific Angel 2025 is the largest multilateral exercise hosted in Sri Lanka this year, and we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Indo-Pacific partners. This exercise demonstrates how we prepare together for real-world challenges from disaster response to humanitarian crises and how cooperation strengthens our collective ability to safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.”

Apart from operational activities, the Pacific Air Forces Band “Final Approach” performed with the Sri Lanka Air Force Band, fostering camaraderie through music. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force and SLAF, in collaboration with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health, completed the refurbishment of the Divisional Hospital in Akaragama, delivering lasting benefits to local communities.

Pacific Angel 2025 demonstrated how Indo-Pacific partners are working side by side in Sri Lanka, the host of this year’s largest multilateral exercise to prepare for crises, strengthen disaster response, and build enduring regional cooperation.