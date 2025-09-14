Two arrested with illegally imported jeeps in Menikhinna and Wattegama

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2025 - 9:58 am

Sri Lanka Police have arrested two suspects along with two illegally imported jeeps during raids in Menikhinna and Wattegama on September 13, 2025.

The raids were carried out in the morning by officers of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), based on received information.

Investigations revealed that the vehicles had been brought into the country without valid permits and that false details had been entered into the Motor Traffic Department’s system.

The arrested suspects, aged 38 and 58, are residents of Menikhinna and Wattegama.

They were produced before the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court on September 13 and were remanded until September 15, 2025.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau is continuing further investigations.