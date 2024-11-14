Live Results of Sri Lanka 2024 Parliamentary Election

Official live results of Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election are now available on the Election Commission’s website.

You can view real-time results by following this link: Sri Lanka Election Results.

Voting for Sri Lanka’s 10th Parliament began today, with polling stations opening at 7:00 AM and closing at 4:00 PM.

A total of 17,140,354 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes at 13,421 polling stations nationwide.

Gampaha District has the highest number of registered voters at 1,881,129, followed closely by Colombo District with 1,765,351. Vanni District has the fewest registered voters, totaling 306,081.

The Election Commission reports that 8,361 candidates are competing for parliamentary seats: 5,015 representing political parties and 3,346 running as independents.

Vote counting has started at 2,034 centers, and initial postal vote results are expected before midnight.

Nearly 200,000 state sector employees are on election duty to ensure an orderly process.

To maintain security, about 70,000 police officers are deployed across all 13,383 polling stations in 13,314 electoral divisions. This includes around 3,200 Special Task Force (STF) officers and 12,227 civil security officers.

Additionally, 11,000 army personnel are stationed around the country to keep the election period safe.