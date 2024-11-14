33 train journeys canceled today in Sri Lanka due to driver shortage
Posted by Editor on November 14, 2024 - 3:08 pm
The Sri Lanka Railway Department has announced the cancellation of 33 train journeys today (November 14), due to a shortage of train drivers and their assistants who did not report for duty.
The cancellations include 10 morning train journeys and an additional 23 journeys in the afternoon.
The disruptions affect several key routes, with 13 services on the main line, eight on the coastal line, six on the Puttalam line, and another six on the Kelani Valley line.
