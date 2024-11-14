Three election officials including Police officer die during Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

November 14, 2024

A police officer and two government officials have passed away while performing election duties for the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka, according to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (November 14), under his leadership, the Police Spokesman stated that they believe the three individuals died due to natural causes.

The deceased include a 33-year-old police officer from the Kopai Police Division, who had been working at a polling station in the Kurumburai area.

Additionally, a 48-year-old woman from the Payagala area, who was the head of the polling station at the Sri Sadaham Bhikku Monastery in the Kesbewa Police Division, passed away after being admitted to the hospital due to an illness.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old staff member at a polling station in the Kobeyigane area also passed away due to a sudden health condition, the Police Spokesman reported.

Post-mortem investigations have been ordered for the three deceased, and the police suspect that they may have suffered from heart-related issues.