Voting begins for Sri Lanka’s 10th Parliament – Results expected by midnight

Posted by Editor on November 14, 2024 - 8:46 am

The voting process for electing members to the 10th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced today at 7:00 AM.

According to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, voting will be held from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 13,421 polling stations across the country.

Based on the voter register, 17,140,354 voters are registered for this general election. Among the 22 electoral districts, Gampaha District has the highest number of registered voters, with 1,881,129 individuals, as reported by the Election Commission.

Colombo District follows with 1,765,351 registered voters, while Vanni District has the lowest number, totaling 306,081.

Meanwhile, vote counting is scheduled to take place at 2,034 counting centers.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has stated that the first postal vote results are expected to be released before midnight.