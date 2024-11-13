U.S. Embassy lifts Arugam Bay travel restrictions

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2024 - 5:47 pm

The U.S. Embassy in Colombo has lifted travel restrictions for Arugam Bay, initially issued on October 23, 2024.

The embassy advises all U.S. citizens planning to travel to or currently in Arugam Bay to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and review the Travel Advisory for Sri Lanka.

Actions to Take: