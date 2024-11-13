U.S. Embassy lifts Arugam Bay travel restrictions
The U.S. Embassy in Colombo has lifted travel restrictions for Arugam Bay, initially issued on October 23, 2024.
The embassy advises all U.S. citizens planning to travel to or currently in Arugam Bay to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and review the Travel Advisory for Sri Lanka.
Actions to Take:
- Report suspicious activity and emergencies to local authorities by dialing 119.
- Stay vigilant and maintain situational awareness. Trust your instincts, if a situation feels uncomfortable, remove yourself.
- Carry a reliable form of communication, such as a cell phone.
- Monitor local media sources for updates.
- For more information, U.S. citizens can visit the U.S. Embassy’s official website or contact local authorities.
