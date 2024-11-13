Former PMD Director General allegedly makes death threat against photographer

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2024 - 1:16 pm

The Kahathuduwa Police have initiated an investigation following a complaint filed by a photographer from the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The photographer, W. D. Thilak Nishan, claims he received a death threat from the former Director General of the PMD on the night of November 11, 2024.

According to the complaint, Nishan was at his home in Kahathuduwa when he received a WhatsApp call from the former Director General.

After answering a question related to his duties, the former official allegedly threatened him, saying, “I know where you are, I will come to your house and cut you up. You don’t know me.”

This incident follows an ongoing investigation into missing equipment, including a drone camera, from the PMD.

The missing items were discovered during a search of the division’s facilities after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assumed office.

An internal audit has also been initiated to address the matter.

The photographer’s complaint states that the former Director General knew about his involvement in providing information regarding the missing equipment.

The police have confirmed that an investigation is underway in connection to both the threat and the missing items.