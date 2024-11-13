Sierra Leonean arrested at Sri Lanka Airport with cocaine worth Rs. 13 million

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2024 - 11:09 am

Officers from the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit at Bandaranaike International Airport arrested a Sierra Leonean national yesterday morning (November 12) on suspicion of smuggling drugs.

A subsequent scan revealed that the suspect had concealed drugs on his body.

The suspect, a 32-year-old male, had arrived on a Turkish flight.

After being admitted to Negombo Hospital, 17 capsules containing drugs were retrieved from his stomach.

The suspect and the drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.

The drugs have been identified as cocaine, with a street value estimated at Rs. 13 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.