Sierra Leonean arrested at Sri Lanka Airport with cocaine worth Rs. 13 million
Officers from the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit at Bandaranaike International Airport arrested a Sierra Leonean national yesterday morning (November 12) on suspicion of smuggling drugs.
A subsequent scan revealed that the suspect had concealed drugs on his body.
The suspect, a 32-year-old male, had arrived on a Turkish flight.
After being admitted to Negombo Hospital, 17 capsules containing drugs were retrieved from his stomach.
The suspect and the drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.
The drugs have been identified as cocaine, with a street value estimated at Rs. 13 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sierra Leonean arrested at Sri Lanka Airport with cocaine worth Rs. 13 million November 13, 2024
- Wasp attack in Pussellawa leaves one dead, six injured November 13, 2024
- Sanath Nishantha’s residence returned to government November 13, 2024
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urges action as Sri Lanka Navy increases fishermen arrests November 12, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves surge to $6.5 billion with IMF support November 12, 2024