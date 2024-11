Wasp attack in Pussellawa leaves one dead, six injured

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2024 - 10:58 am

A wasp attack in Melfort Canal, Pussellawa, left one person dead and six others injured, police reported.

The incident occurred yesterday evening (November 12).

Among the injured was a 50-year-old plantation worker from Melfort Canal, who succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Gampola Hospital.

One worker remains in serious condition and is still receiving treatment at the hospital, while the other four injured individuals have been discharged after receiving medical care.