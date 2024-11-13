Sanath Nishantha’s residence returned to government
The residence provided to former State Minister Sanath Nishantha was handed over to the government yesterday (November 12) after several reminders.
This was confirmed by the Ministry of Public Administration.
A close relative of Sanath Nishantha settled the outstanding rent, after which a team of ministry officials took possession of the residence on behalf of the government.
Following Sanath Nishantha’s unexpected passing on January 25, 2024, the previous government permitted his wife and children to continue residing in the house.
However, with the new government’s decision to reclaim residences of former ministers, this house was also returned to the government.
With the handover of this residence, a ministry spokesperson confirmed that all residences of former ministers and state ministers have now been returned to the government.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sierra Leonean arrested at Sri Lanka Airport with cocaine worth Rs. 13 million November 13, 2024
- Wasp attack in Pussellawa leaves one dead, six injured November 13, 2024
- Sanath Nishantha’s residence returned to government November 13, 2024
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urges action as Sri Lanka Navy increases fishermen arrests November 12, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves surge to $6.5 billion with IMF support November 12, 2024