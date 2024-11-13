Sanath Nishantha’s residence returned to government

The residence provided to former State Minister Sanath Nishantha was handed over to the government yesterday (November 12) after several reminders.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Public Administration.

A close relative of Sanath Nishantha settled the outstanding rent, after which a team of ministry officials took possession of the residence on behalf of the government.

Following Sanath Nishantha’s unexpected passing on January 25, 2024, the previous government permitted his wife and children to continue residing in the house.

However, with the new government’s decision to reclaim residences of former ministers, this house was also returned to the government.

With the handover of this residence, a ministry spokesperson confirmed that all residences of former ministers and state ministers have now been returned to the government.