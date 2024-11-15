Vijitha Herath sets record in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 9:22 pm

Vijitha Herath has set a record for the highest number of preferential votes in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election history, receiving 716,715 votes in the 2024 parliamentary election.

He is a candidate of the National People’s Power (NPP), representing the Gampaha District.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, also from the NPP, secured the second-highest number of preferential votes, with 655,289 votes in the Colombo District.