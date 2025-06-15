IMF’s Gita Gopinath arrives in Sri Lanka for landmark visit

Posted by Editor on June 15, 2025 - 10:58 am

Dr. Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.

This marks the first time since 2005 that a serving FDMD of the IMF has visited Sri Lanka, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The visit is significant, coming at a crucial moment in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery efforts and its ongoing reform programme supported by the IMF. Dr. Gopinath will serve as the guest of honour at the high-level conference titled “Sri Lanka’s Road to Recovery: Debt and Governance”, scheduled for June 16, 2025. The event is jointly co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and the IMF.

The conference, held at the mid-point of the IMF-supported reform agenda, will focus on lessons learned from Sri Lanka’s recent efforts to restore macroeconomic stability, restructure debt, and implement governance reforms. It will also explore the challenges that lie ahead on the country’s path to recovery.

In addition to the conference, Dr. Gopinath is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan authorities and several key stakeholders to further strengthen the IMF’s engagement with the country.