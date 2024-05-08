Diana Gamage loses Parliamentary seat
Posted by Editor on May 8, 2024 - 11:01 am
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court declared today (May 8) that State Minister Diana Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat because she is not a citizen of Sri Lanka.
This verdict came in response to a petition filed by social activist Oshala Herath, which highlighted that, as a British citizen, Diana Gamage cannot hold a parliamentary position according to the constitution.
After careful consideration of the facts, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka issued this order.
