Diana Gamage loses Parliamentary seat

May 8, 2024

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court declared today (May 8) that State Minister Diana Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat because she is not a citizen of Sri Lanka.

This verdict came in response to a petition filed by social activist Oshala Herath, which highlighted that, as a British citizen, Diana Gamage cannot hold a parliamentary position according to the constitution.

After careful consideration of the facts, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka issued this order.