Prosthetic limb distribution ceremony honors Sri Lankan war veterans

Posted by Editor on May 8, 2024 - 12:52 pm

A ceremony was held to distribute prosthetic limbs among disabled war veterans in Sri Lanka at the Ranaviru Sevana in Ragama on Tuesday (May 07).

“The sacrifices made by our brave soldiers in protecting our nation’s sovereignty and integrity are immeasurable. Many of them have endured life-altering injuries in the line of duty, yet their spirit remains unbroken and their dedication unwavering. It is our solemn duty to ensure that they receive the care and support they deserve,” said the State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, while gracing the ceremony as the chief guest.

The Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunarathne, warmly received the State Minister upon his arrival at Ranaviru Sevana.

In a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Defence and the High Commission of India in Colombo, the distribution of 650 prosthetic limbs among disabled war veterans was inaugurated during the ceremony, and the State Minister joined in giving away prosthetic limbs in a symbolic gesture.

Speaking further, Minister Tennakoon extended his deepest gratitude to the Indian High Commissioner, Santosh Jha, and the Government of India for their unwavering commitment to supporting Sri Lankan war veterans.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Chairperson of the Ranaviru Sewa Authority Major General Nishantha Manage, Army Adjutant General Major General Nalinda Niyangoda, Indian Defence Attaché Captain M. Anand, and representatives of the prosthetic limbs manufacturing firm were also present at the occasion.