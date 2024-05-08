Mujibur Rahuman nominated to fill vacant Parliamentary seat

Posted by Editor on May 8, 2024 - 3:07 pm

Former Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahuman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has been nominated to fill the vacant parliamentary seat.

This follows the Supreme Court’s disqualification of State Minister Diana Gamage from holding an MP seat in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

During today’s (May 08) parliamentary session, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa announced that this decision will be communicated to the Election Commission.

In January 2023, then SJB MP Mujibur Rahuman decided to step down from his position as a member of parliament in order to vie for the post of Mayor of Colombo in the now-postponed 2023 local government election.