Sri Lanka President inaugurates Largest Maternity Hospital in South Asia

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2024 - 11:09 am

The German-Sri Lanka Friendship Women’s Hospital in Karapitiya, Galle, was inaugurated by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (March 27).

Sources said that this facility is the largest maternity hospital not only in Sri Lanka but also in South Asia.

Boasting a total of 640 beds, six operating theatres, emergency units, intensive care, pediatric units, and modern facilities, it marks a significant advancement in Sri Lanka’s healthcare, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.