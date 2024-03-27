Windy Goonatillake wins Best Sensational Song Award for ‘Aiyo Sami’ song at 16th Edison Awards

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2024 - 11:43 am

Windy Goonatillake, who sings the Sri Lankan Tamil song ‘Aiyo Sami’, won the award for the Best Sensational Song of the Year 2023 at the 16th Edison Awards held in Chennai, South India.

After receiving the award, Windy Goonatillake arrived at the Katunayake International Airport last night (March 26) aboard SriLankan Air flight UL 218.

This award ceremony evaluates international films and songs, and this year’s event took place on March 24, 2024, in Chennai, India.

Pottuvil Asmin, who wrote this song, and Sanuka Wickramasinghe, who composed the music for it, also attended the ceremony.

A large number of people gathered at the Katunayake International Airport yesterday to welcome her.

Windy Goonatillake commented, “This is the first time I have received an international award. I am very happy to be representing Sri Lanka.”