Namal Rajapaksa appointed SLPP National Organizer
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2024 - 4:30 pm
MP Namal Rajapaksa has been unanimously elected as the national organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), replacing the previous national organizer, Basil Rajapaksa.
The new appointment was made during the SLPP’s executive committee meeting convened today (March 27) at the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence on Wijerama Road in Colombo.
Additionally, the SLPP appointed its disciplinary committee and arbitration committee at the same meeting.
State Minister D.V. Chanaka communicated this to media persons following the meeting.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena meets Chinese President Xi Jinping March 27, 2024
- Four schoolboys drown while bathing in Ma Oya in Alawwa March 27, 2024
- Namal Rajapaksa appointed SLPP National Organizer March 27, 2024
- Windy Goonatillake wins Best Sensational Song Award for ‘Aiyo Sami’ song at 16th Edison Awards March 27, 2024
- Sri Lanka President inaugurates Largest Maternity Hospital in South Asia March 27, 2024